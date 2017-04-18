College or Die.' That's the motto of ...

College or Die.' That's the motto of this unusual Indiana charter school.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A 2011 town hall at Tindley School in Indianapolis, with then-Gov. Mitch Daniels , left, and then-U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan That's the motto of the Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School, a charter school in Indiana which, according to its website, "expects 100% of its students to be accepted at a fully-accredited four-year college or university" and "to achieve exceptionally high levels of scholarship and citizenship."

