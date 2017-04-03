Cold beer battle brewing after GOP le...

Cold beer battle brewing after GOP leaders offer final bills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

A battle is brewing at the Indiana Statehouse as lawmakers worked Wednesday to keep legislation alive that addresses a legal loophole used by Ricker's convenience stores to sell cold beer at two of its 50 locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 4 hr Anti-everything 97
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 12 hr Gold77 37
News Solar proponents rally against bill Tue SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
where all da white womens Apr 2 black attack 1
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC