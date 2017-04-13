Closing Indiana college faces lawsuit from faculty
Tenured faculty members from a northwest Indiana college that's closing recently filed a lawsuit claiming the college breached its contract with them. St. Joseph's College declared a financial emergency in February and will close its Rensselaer campus once the current semester ends next month.
