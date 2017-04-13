Closing Indiana college faces lawsuit...

Closing Indiana college faces lawsuit from faculty

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Tenured faculty members from a northwest Indiana college that's closing recently filed a lawsuit claiming the college breached its contract with them. St. Joseph's College declared a financial emergency in February and will close its Rensselaer campus once the current semester ends next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... 3 hr Kennerd 1
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 17 hr Blue America 14
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... 22 hr nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Wed insanity becomes me 131
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC