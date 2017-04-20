City spending plan draws fire; offici...

City spending plan draws fire; officials support additional $2.4 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Republic

City leaders are defending plans to spend an additional $2.4 million out of its general fund, despite criticism from supporters of the former mayor. Columbus City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to spend the money, then will vote on it for a final time at the council's May 2 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... 10 hr tomin cali 7
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 12 hr Anti-everything 153
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) 13 hr Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Thu nnono 3
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Apr 19 Ronald 69
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 17 floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester Apr 17 Deer hunter 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC