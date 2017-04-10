Chinese company plans building Indiana auto parts plant
A Chinese company says it has picked a central Indiana site for construction of an $80 million auto parts factory. BeijingWest Industries announced Thursday it planned to start construction this summer on the new factory in a Greenfield industrial park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|Blue America
|14
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|10 hr
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Wed
|insanity becomes me
|131
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC