Chicago man sentenced for crash that killed African students
" A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to nearly four decades in prison for a drunken-driving wreck that killed three African students who were attending college in northern Indiana. Deangelo R. Evans was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Monday.
