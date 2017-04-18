Bill lets Indiana governor, not voter...

Bill lets Indiana governor, not voters, pick schools chief

Tuesday Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Indiana legislators sent Gov. Eric Holcomb a measure Tuesday that would eventually give the governor authority to appoint the state schools superintendent, a post that has been elected by voters for more than 150 years. House Speaker Brian Bosma, an Indianapolis Republican who sponsored the bill, said keeping the head of the Department of Education off the ballot will absolve the position from partisan politics.

