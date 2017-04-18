Bill lets Indiana governor, not voters, pick schools chief
Indiana legislators sent Gov. Eric Holcomb a measure Tuesday that would eventually give the governor authority to appoint the state schools superintendent, a post that has been elected by voters for more than 150 years. House Speaker Brian Bosma, an Indianapolis Republican who sponsored the bill, said keeping the head of the Department of Education off the ballot will absolve the position from partisan politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|8 hr
|Starbird
|141
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|16 hr
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 17
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Apr 15
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC