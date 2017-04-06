Bill addressing Airbnb rentals clears...

Bill addressing Airbnb rentals clears Indiana Senate

The Indiana Senate has narrowly backed a proposal attempting to navigate regulations on short-term rentals amid a changing market with companies like Airbnb. Senators voted 27-20 in favor of the bill Thursday.

