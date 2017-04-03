Archie Miller to meet with 2017 IU commits over weekend
With many uncertainties on the recruiting trail in the short-term, Archie Miller looks to be making moves to clear up the future. Miller will be meeting this weekend with all three of Indiana's current commits in the class of 2017, according to various reports.
