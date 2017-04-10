Archie Miller officially announces Indiana coaching staff
As Jeff Goodman first reported on Sunday, Bruiser Flint, Tom Ostrom, and Ed Schilling will be Miller's three assistants. Flint is a former head coach at Drexel and UMass, and should also be helpful in recruiting the East Coast for the Hoosiers.
