Airbnb motion fails in Indiana House
Designing rules to control short-term rentals, like Airbnb homes and apartments, should be left to cities and towns -not the state - Indiana legislators decided by a narrow margin Wednesday. The Indiana House voted 50-46 to support a motion that eliminates city and town bans on short-term rentals; however, the motion needed 51 votes to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|31 min
|insanity becomes me
|143
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|2 hr
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Wed
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 17
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Apr 15
|Jase
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC