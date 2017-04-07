Affidavit: Indiana man planned in advance to choke son, 5
Court records say a southwestern Indiana man charged with fatally strangling his 5-year-old son planned the attack in advance for a time when his other children would be away. An affidavit says 53-year-old Robert J. Baldwin of Vincennes told investigators he first tried to smother Gabriel Baldwin with a pillow Tuesday, then choked the boy using a USB cord.
