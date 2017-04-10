Adult education grants would be tied to high-demand jobs
Future funding of grants for adults who want to pursue new careers will come under discussion at upcoming General Assembly committee meetings. Those adults would need to seek careers in high-demand jobs under a series of definitions that may be tweaked in the meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|2 hr
|insanity becomes me
|120
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 7
|KreeEmpire
|38
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC