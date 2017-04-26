a Suberbuga fungus, new menace in US hospitals. 1 case in Indiana
A 'superbug' fungus is emerging as a new menace in U.S. hospitals, mostly in New York and New Jersey. First identified in Japan in 2009, the fungus has spread to more than a dozen countries around the globe.
