3rd turkey strikes Indiana windshield

3rd turkey strikes Indiana windshield

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

It would seem chickens had the week off. Over the course of four days, a trio of turkeys made fatal attempts to cross the road, leaving an impact on the vehicles that abruptly ended their pilgrimages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 6 hr insanity becomes me 71
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 8 hr Gold77 33
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC