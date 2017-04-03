2 hearings set on I-69's final leg, a...

2 hearings set on I-69's final leg, a nearly 30-mile stretch

Indiana transportation officials are hosting two public hearings on plans for the final leg of the Interstate 69 extension that's been under construction since 2008. The first hearing will be held Thursday evening at Perry Meridian High School on Indianapolis' south side, followed Monday evening by another at Martinsville High School.

