1866 Double Eagle: Indiana Church Builders Strike Gold
An 1866 double eagle $20 gold coin now probably worth $300,000 has been donated to an Indiana church and will help the congregation build a new facility. The rare coin was given to GracePoint Church in Valparaiso by a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, reported WBBM-TV .
