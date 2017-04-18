1866 Double Eagle: Indiana Church Bui...

1866 Double Eagle: Indiana Church Builders Strike Gold

An 1866 double eagle $20 gold coin now probably worth $300,000 has been donated to an Indiana church and will help the congregation build a new facility. The rare coin was given to GracePoint Church in Valparaiso by a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, reported WBBM-TV .

