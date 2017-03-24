Woman sentenced to 15 years for part ...

Woman sentenced to 15 years for part in 2015 murder, attempted robbery

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Haley McKibben had pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the March 2015 murder and attempted robbery of John Kinsey Jr. The prosecutor's office says McKibben was the individual responsible for setting up the robbery which led to the murder of Kinsey. Julius Gordon, who shot and killed Kinsey, was convicted in the murder and was sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

