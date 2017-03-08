Winter Weather Advisory issued March ...

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 5:38AM EST expiring March...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPXI

PAZ007>009-013>016-022-023-101400- /O.EXT.KPBZ.WW.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-170310T1400Z/ Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson-Armstrong- Indiana- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana 538 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...4 to 6 inches. * TIMING...Some light to briefly moderate snow will continue through the morning commute, with a transition to snow showers thereafter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 16 hr yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Wed ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Wed gwww 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue yodp 18
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Mar 7 nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC