Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 5:38AM EST expiring March...
PAZ007>009-013>016-022-023-101400- /O.EXT.KPBZ.WW.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-170310T1400Z/ Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson-Armstrong- Indiana- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana 538 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...4 to 6 inches. * TIMING...Some light to briefly moderate snow will continue through the morning commute, with a transition to snow showers thereafter.
