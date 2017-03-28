Wild turkey collides with car in nort...

Wild turkey collides with car in northern Indiana

17 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A family suffered minor cuts when a wild turkey came crashing through their windshield while traveling down US 20 in Indiana. The La Porte County Sheriff's Office says the Taraboczhia family was traveling down the highway when a wild turkey flew in front of their rental vehicle.

