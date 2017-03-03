USC hires Indianaa s Deland McCullough as running backs coach
McCullough spent the past six years in the same job at Indiana, coaching a series of above-average backs for the Hoosiers. He played at Miami before a brief NFL career with Cincinnati and Philadelphia.
