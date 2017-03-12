US attorney for northern Indiana resigns after Trump request
The federal prosecutor for northern Indiana has resigned after President Donald Trump sought the dismissals of dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide who were holdovers from the Obama administration. The U.S. attorney's office in Hammond says David Capp resigned after 31 years as a federal prosecutor.
