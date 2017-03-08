Twitter troll takes over lawmakera s ...

Twitter troll takes over lawmakera s handle, demands apology

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

An Indiana state lawmaker who says he won't "give in to terrorists" is refusing an apology demand from an unknown person who took over his abandoned Twitter handle. The trouble started when Republican Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso got in an online spat last month with Indiana tech company CEO and philanthropist Don Brown, The Indianapolis Star reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... 9 min gwww 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 21 hr yodp 18
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 21 hr yodp 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Tue Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Tue nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Tue nnono 7
News Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring... Mon Jack 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC