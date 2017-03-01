Trump Skips Gridiron Dinner As His Staffers Get Roasted
"I thought I'd be okay wearing a black tie tonight," he joked. "Then Nancy Pelosi asked me to refill her coffee."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|7 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|7 hr
|SeriouslySearching
|15
|Lortab
|Sun
|bakally sally
|3
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|Sun
|bakally sally
|6
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Sat
|SMH
|6
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Fri
|Awesome News
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Mar 3
|RustyS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC