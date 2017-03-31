Trump executive order wona t restart Indiana power plant

An Indiana coal-fired power plant that was shut down by President Barack Obama's emissions restrictions won't start up again under President Donald Trump's unwinding of environmental rules. The Logansport Pharos-Tribune reports that the Logansport Municipal Utilities' power plant burned through the last of its coal in January 2016 before shutting down because it couldn't meet Obama's guidelines to curb climate change.

