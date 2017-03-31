Trump executive order wona t restart Indiana power plant
An Indiana coal-fired power plant that was shut down by President Barack Obama's emissions restrictions won't start up again under President Donald Trump's unwinding of environmental rules. The Logansport Pharos-Tribune reports that the Logansport Municipal Utilities' power plant burned through the last of its coal in January 2016 before shutting down because it couldn't meet Obama's guidelines to curb climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|2 hr
|yodp
|53
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC