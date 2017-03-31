Trump executive order wona t restart ...

Trump executive order wona t restart Indiana power plant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

An Indiana coal-fired power plant that was shut down by President Barack Obama's emissions restrictions won't start up again under President Donald Trump's unwinding of environmental rules. The Logansport Pharos-Tribune reports that the Logansport Municipal Utilities' power plant burned through the last of its coal in January 2016 before shutting down because it couldn't meet Obama's guidelines to curb climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 2 hr yodp 53
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 24 amos_not_Amos 30
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC