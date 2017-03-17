Trump budget could hurt train project funding in Indiana
The Times reports the budget issued by Trump's administration Thursday calls for substantial cuts in federal spending, including to the Department of Transportation. The cuts would eliminate the program that would provide funds for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor and Double Track NWI projects.
