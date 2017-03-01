Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Indiana cleans up from storms
Heavy rain, hail and strong winds left their mark. Police spent the morning responding to downed trees blocking roadways and vehicles in ditches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lortab
|2 hr
|Say no
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|2 hr
|My take
|10
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|2 hr
|Great things
|3
|Apartments that accept evictions
|3 hr
|Huh
|3
|Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health r...
|13 hr
|Gooooogle AZ
|2
|Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ...
|Tue
|Duke defender
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Feb 26
|Sissy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC