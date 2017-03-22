Three Hoosiers make Forbes list of billionaires
Freeze Warning issued March 21 at 3:11PM EDT expiring March 22 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Sullivan Flood Warning issued March 20 at 10:15AM EDT expiring March 22 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley INDIANAPOLIS -- Forbes released their 2017 Billionaires List on Monday, and three Hoosiers made the list of wealthiest people in the world. According to Forbes, the number of billionaires jumped 13% from 2016-17, the highest one-year increase since they began tracking billionaires 31 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|1 hr
|fuddhy
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|16 hr
|Chris
|28
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC