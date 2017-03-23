The wait is over: Yuengling comes to Indiana
The Pennsylvania-based brewery's beloved Traditional Lager, Light Lager and Black and Tan were first poured locally on March 6, with some bars opening at 7 a.m. for the occasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|14 hr
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|19 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Thu
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC