Study: Indiana smokers spend extra $350M a year on health care

A brand new study that shows Hoosiers spend an extra $350 million a year paying for the health care costs of smoking. The study by the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation finds that smokers on Medicaid cost 40 percent more than non-smokers.

