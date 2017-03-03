Storm tally: 2 EF1, 3 EF0 tornadoes

Storm tally: 2 EF1, 3 EF0 tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

The snapped trees and damage to buildings in Boone, Kenton, Gallatin counties in Northern Kentucky and Switzerland County in Indiana on Wednesday was caused by straightline winds, not tornadoes, the National Weather Service determined after a survey Storm tally: 2 EF1, 3 EF0 tornadoes The snapped trees and damage to buildings in Boone, Kenton, Gallatin counties in Northern Kentucky and Switzerland County in Indiana on Wednesday was caused by straightline winds, not tornadoes, the National Weather Service determined after a survey Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2lGWQRf Several downed trees along Sutton Road in Anderson Township after early morning storm hit Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 19 min No TEA For Me 5
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 1 hr Awesome News 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... 9 hr RustyS 11
News Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind... 10 hr nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 18 hr Great balls of fire 13
ice raids check point post and grocery store 18 hr Great things 5
Lortab Thu Say no 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC