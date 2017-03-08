State DUI Rankings, Indiana ranks #8 ...

State DUI Rankings, Indiana ranks #8 on top 10 best

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

In an effort to keep Americans safer on the roads this year, BackgroundChecks.org researched state DUI rankings. . The report was released on March 9. BackgroundChecks.org used a combination of CDC, Department of Transportation data, and local state data, to create a comprehensive score for each state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 8 hr Help girls family 19
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Thu yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Wed ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Wed gwww 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Mar 7 nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC