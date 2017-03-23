Southern Indiana Sheriff's Dept. featured on new A&E reality show "Live PD"
The Clark county Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana has been featured on the new A&E show "Live PD". The show's crew rides along with officers on the job as they make arrests, do traffic stops, and respond to calls and it's all live.
