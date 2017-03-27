Southern Indiana health education eff...

Southern Indiana health education effort enlists barbershops

A southern Indiana health campaign is enlisting black-owned barbershops in a push to bring free health screenings and information on common diseases to black men. The seventh annual Black Barbershop Initiative kicks off Friday at Community Action of Southern Indiana in Jeffersonville with free health screenings, door prizes and health information.

