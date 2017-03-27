Southern Indiana health education effort enlists barbershops
A southern Indiana health campaign is enlisting black-owned barbershops in a push to bring free health screenings and information on common diseases to black men. The seventh annual Black Barbershop Initiative kicks off Friday at Community Action of Southern Indiana in Jeffersonville with free health screenings, door prizes and health information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|10 hr
|insanity becomes me
|56
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC