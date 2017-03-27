Some Mexicans want to retaliate against Trump by boycotting a...
Many in Mexico have contemplated how Mexico could retaliate against President Donald Trump since he debuted his anti-Mexican rhetoric during the campaign. In the weeks after Trump's election, as his hardline on trade relations and immigration remained firm, Mexico's government appeared to outline how it could rebuke the US government should it install hostile policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|4 hr
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC