Some Mexicans want to retaliate against Trump by boycotting a $2.5 billion export

7 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Many in Mexico have contemplated how Mexico could retaliate against President Donald Trump since he debuted his anti-Mexican rhetoric during the campaign. In the weeks after Trump's election, as his hardline on trade relations and immigration remained firm, Mexico's government appeared to outline how it could rebuke the US government should it install hostile policies.

