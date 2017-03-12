Snow to return Monday

WISH-TV Indianapolis

Winter is serving a reminder that it's not over yet across central Indiana, as cold temperatures continue and snow is expected for much of central Indiana as we open up the work week. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 2:00 a.m. Monday, for the northern third of the state.

