Skipping rear-view mirror
Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaWhat is in demand: Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann shows students a website where they can track various jobs in the state and the details about them on Oct. 31 on the Terre Haute campus. Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaLet them know they are here to help: Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann listens as student Jeremy Baker, 44, explains how helpful the faculty and staff are at the college are and how students should avoid dropping out without talking to the staff first on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 on the Terre Haute campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|12 hr
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|3
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC