She voted for Trump. Now her husband ...

She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting deported for a 16-year-old incident.

There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from 10 hrs ago, titled She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting deported for a 16-year-old incident.. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Advocacy groups said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are rounding up people in large numbers around the country, with roundups in Southern California being especially heavy-handed, as part of stepped-up enforcement under President Donald Trump.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,154

Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
only thing that matters is he was here illegally and even had an order to leave which he did not follow. it does not matter how long he was here knowing every day he was not supposed to be here,his wife's high blood pressure has nothing to do with it. he had plenty of time to get right with the law .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#3 1 hr ago
She took a principled stance. You can't argue with that kind of commitment and personal sacrifice.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... 19 hr ISU 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 23 hr Yuletide 29
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Wed fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC