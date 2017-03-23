She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting deported for a 16-year-old incident.
There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from 10 hrs ago, titled She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting deported for a 16-year-old incident.. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Advocacy groups said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are rounding up people in large numbers around the country, with roundups in Southern California being especially heavy-handed, as part of stepped-up enforcement under President Donald Trump.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,154
Location hidden
|
#1 1 hr ago
only thing that matters is he was here illegally and even had an order to leave which he did not follow. it does not matter how long he was here knowing every day he was not supposed to be here,his wife's high blood pressure has nothing to do with it. he had plenty of time to get right with the law .
|
#3 1 hr ago
She took a principled stance. You can't argue with that kind of commitment and personal sacrifice.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|19 hr
|ISU
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|23 hr
|Yuletide
|29
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Wed
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC