Senate panel guts House proposal on preschool education
A House bill that would increase state funding to send poor kids to preschool was gutted in an Indiana Senate committee, setting up a potential clash between the two chambers. The changes approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee bring the measure in line with what the Senate passed earlier this session and sharply curtails a $10 million funding increase sought for the state's preschool pilot program by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
