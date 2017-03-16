Senate panel guts House proposal on p...

Senate panel guts House proposal on preschool education

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

A House bill that would increase state funding to send poor kids to preschool was gutted in an Indiana Senate committee, setting up a potential clash between the two chambers. The changes approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee bring the measure in line with what the Senate passed earlier this session and sharply curtails a $10 million funding increase sought for the state's preschool pilot program by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 11 hr HoosierMud 24
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC