Schools weigh water testing
Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock-Hawcreek school corporations are considering whether to participate in a voluntary lead water sampling program offered through the state. Indiana Finance Authority is offering the program to all Indiana public school districts to ensure all schools have safe drinking water, said Jim McGoff, director of environmental programs with the finance authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|17 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|17 hr
|SeriouslySearching
|15
|Lortab
|Sun
|bakally sally
|3
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|Sun
|bakally sally
|6
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Sat
|SMH
|6
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Fri
|Awesome News
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Mar 3
|RustyS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC