Rolls-Royce moves into new jet engine facility in Indiana
After over two years of planning and construction, Rolls-Royce has moved into a brand new, jet engine facility in Indiana. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports the 55,000-square-foot building is the first occupant of the Pursue Research Park Aerospace District in West Lafayette, a city nearly 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
