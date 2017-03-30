Road work near Indiana forest proceed...

Road work near Indiana forest proceeds despite pushback

A project to turn a rural lane near an Indiana forest into a wide asphalt road has begun nearly 30 years after local residents and nature preservationists thought they'd convinced transportation officials to forgo the plans. The Herald-Times reports the project near Yellowwood State Forest faded from construction schedules until last month, when the Indiana Department of Transportation began clearing trees near an old gate bridge that's being replaced by a $2.5 million one with three spans.

