Reward in killings of 2 Indiana teenage girls now at $100K

State Police say donations from the public and businesses had boosted the reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The Delphi girls' bodies were found February 14 in a wooded area near the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, a day after they vanished while hiking.

