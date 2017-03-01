There are on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health repeal fallout. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Republican legislative leaders in Indiana are warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act could unravel a program for poor residents that Vice President Mike Pence implemented as governor, a conservative blueprint for expanding Medicaid under the federal law. Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long both said this week that tens of thousands of poor people could lose their insurance if Republicans in Washington enact some of the ideas they're discussing for repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

