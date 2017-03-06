Publisher Donna remembered for contributions to Hoosier Hysteria
Garry Donna, the longtime editor and publisher of Hoosier Basketball magazine who died Sunday, is being remembered as a passionate advocate for high school hoops who "helped shape Hoosier Hysteria."
