Prosecutor reprimanded for criticizing execution ruling
The Indiana Supreme Court is reprimanding a county prosecutor for criticizing a judge who ruled a man couldn't be executed for the rape and murder of a Franklin College student. Cooper said in 2014 he was suspicious about a judge in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County reviewing whether Michael Dean Overstreet could face execution for the 1997 death of 18-year-old Kelly Eckart.
