Police: Man fatally shot after multi-county Indiana chase

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Indiana State Police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he took his daughter from a northwestern Indiana home and led several law enforcement agencies on a chase. Sgt. Kim Riley says Peter J. Doffin of Lafayette dragged his daughter from a home in Warren County early Tuesday.

