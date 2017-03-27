Police: Man fatally shot after multi-county Indiana chase
Indiana State Police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he took his daughter from a northwestern Indiana home and led several law enforcement agencies on a chase. Sgt. Kim Riley says Peter J. Doffin of Lafayette dragged his daughter from a home in Warren County early Tuesday.
