Pence fought against releasing records as Indiana governor
Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly stonewalled media requests to view public records when he was Indiana's governor, including emails about state business distributed from a private AOL account that was hacked last year. Revelations Pence used the account to discuss homeland security and other official matters, first reported Thursday by the Indianapolis Star, are just the latest in a series of transparency battles involving the Republican's tenure as governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|2 hr
|JustAnObserver
|1
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|15 hr
|SMH
|6
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|23 hr
|Awesome News
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Fri
|RustyS
|11
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|Fri
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|Great balls of fire
|13
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|Fri
|Great things
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC