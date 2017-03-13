On the Move
A native of Munster, Wachala was graduated from Indiana University Maurer School of Law in May 2016 and served as assistant editor of the Indiana Law Journal. She graduated summa cum laude from Indiana State University in 2013 where she was the Hines Medalist and a President's Scholar.
